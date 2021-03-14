close
Sun Mar 14, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2021

Asim, Mohtishim in top form at CA Pakistan Golf

Sports

LAHORE: Asim Tiwana won gross, while Mohtishim Aftab claimed net at the CA Pakistan Golf here on Saturday.

Asim Tiwana was in full command, playing faultless golf and in the net section race, most commendable was Mohtishim Aftab.

Hassan Hamid, Faisal Syed, Dr Zafar Nasrullah, Abdul Islam Nazir, Shoaib Shams and Ahmed Rafi battled through the 18 holes actively, but it was Asim Tiwana's brilliance that enabled him to surface as the winning celebrity of the day. Mohtishim Aftab also played brilliantly and finished with a net score of 66.

