close
Sun Mar 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 14, 2021

Paire blasts ATP tour as ‘sad, boring, ridiculous’

Sports

AFP
March 14, 2021

PARIS: French tennis player Benoit Paire called the ATP tour “sad, boring and ridiculous” and said he was struggling for motivation with tournaments worldwide largely staged without fans because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Paire, the world number 29, has won just one of seven matches this season and suffered a heavy loss to Danish teenager Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in his opening round in Santiago, Chile this week.

Latest News

More From Sports