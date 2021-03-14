No show, no punishment for Torino

ROME: Italian football chiefs on Friday cleared Torino of any wrongdoing after their failure to travel to Rome for a Serie A game against Lazio because of a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

The league’s sports judge Gerardo Mastrandrea said the March 2 game would be rescheduled and that Torino would not be penalised.

On the day of the game regional authorities in Turin placed Torino under quarantine after eight of their players tested positive for the UK variant of Covid-19, but Serie A refused to postpone the match.