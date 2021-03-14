Master Paints, FG Polo, Diamond Paints win matches

LAHORE: Master Paints, Diamond Paints and FG Polo clinched thumping wins in their respective matches of the ongoing Bank Al-Falah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2021 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

In the first match, Master Paints defeated Remounts 7-6. Marcos Panello was the star of the day. In his dominating personality, he cracked four goals for Master Paints, John Cruz Losada scored two goals, Farooq Amin Sufi scored one goal. From the losing side, Ignacio Negre scored four goals for Remounts, Imran Shahid and Veri Antonio scored one goal each.

Remounts started the match well and banged in a brace to have 2-0 lead. Master Paints opened their account with a field goal to make it 2-1. The second chukker was identical to the first one as once again Remounts converted a brace against one goal by Master Paints to gain 4-2 lead. Remounts added one more goal in their tally in the beginning of third chukker to stretch their lead to 5-2 while Master Paints made a good comeback by thrashing in two back-to-back goals to reduce the margin to 5-4. Remounts continued their habit of scoring the opening goal of the chukker by firing in a field goal to enhance their lead to 6-4 while Master Paints smashed in two back-to-back goals to level the score at 6-6. In the fifth and last chukker, the only and decisive goal was converted by Marcos Panelo to steer Master Paints to a close 7-6 win.

In the second match, Diamond Paints beat Barry’s 6-4. Diamond Paints' Rahul Lap, Romero Ziolita and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed scored two goals each while Ernesto Trots scored four goals for Barry’s.

All the players contributed equally and guided Diamond Paints to a dazzling win. Raul Laplacette, Ramiro Zaveletta and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed slammed in a brace each for Diamond Paints while for Barry's, Ernesto Trotz converted all the four goals.