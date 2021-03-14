Lewis hits century as WI make drama out of run chase

NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda: West Indies turned a leisurely canter into a desperate scramble to achieve a series-clinching five-wicket victory over SriLanka with two balls to spare in the second One-Day International of their three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday.

A fourth ODI hundred by Evin Lewis and an elegant supporting 84 by opening partner Shai Hope seemed to have set the home side up for an effortless stroll to the target of 273 as the pair put on 192 for the first wicket.

However, Lewis’ dismissal for 103 in the 38th over triggered a surprising level of indecisiveness with the Sri Lankans coming to life in the final stage of the match as seamers Nuwan Pradeep and Thisara Perera claimed two wickets each.

But when he most needed to be on target, Pradeep’s final two overs were plastered for 28 runs with Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 35, which included two boundaries in the last over the match, taking the West Indies to an unbeatable 2-0 lead ahead of the final match at the same venue on Sunday.

Lewis’ hundred, which came off 121 balls and was embellished by eight fours and four sixes, earned him the man of the match award.

“It was a total team performance. Our best chance was chasing so it was good to see the boys sticking to the their plans,” said West Indies captain Kieron Pollard.

Earlier, Danushka Gunathilaka just missed out on a century as Sri Lanka posted a competitive 273 for eight after being put in to bat.

Two days after his controversial dismissal — he was ruled to have obstructed the field in a run out attempt by Pollard — the left-hander played fluently for 96 in helping his team recover from an indifferent start.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph’s early double-strike and Oshada Fernando’s demise with the total on 50 was counteracted by a efficient 100-run stand for the fourth wicket between Gunathilaka and Dinesh Chandimal.

Four runs short of his third century in this format of the game though, the left-hander fell to Jason Mohammed.

As in the first match, which the West Indies won comfortably by eight wickets, Mohammed continued to show his worth as more than the general categorisation of him as a part-time off-spinner by taking three for 47 off ten overs.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

Sri Lanka

D. Gunathilaka b Mohammed 96

D. Karunaratne b Joseph 1

P. Nissanka b Joseph 10

O. Fernando c Holder b Hosein 2

D. Chandimal c Allen b Mohammed 71

A. Bandara c Shepherd b Mohammed 18

T. Perera run out 19

W. Hasaranga c Joseph b Holder 47

L. Sandakan not out 2

D. Chameera not out 1

Extras (lb1, w5) 6

Total (50 overs, 8 wkts) 273

Fall: 1-7 (Karunaratne), 2-32 (Nissanka), 3-50 (Fernando), 4-150 (Gunathilaka), 5-186 (Bandara), 6-204 (Chandimal), 7-268 (Hasaranga), 8-271 (Perera)

Did not bat: N. Pradeep

Bowling: A. Joseph 10-1-42-2 (3w), J. Holder 9-0-66-1 (1w), A. Hosein 4-0-20-1, R. Shepherd 3-0-37-0 (1w), F. Allen 10-0-43-0, K. Pollard 4-0-17-0, J. Mohammed 10-0-47-3

West Indies

E. Lewis st Chandimal b Sandakan 103

S. Hope c Pradeep b Perera 84

D. Bravo c Bandara b Perera 10

N. Pooran not out 35

K. Pollard lbw Pradeep 15

F. Allen c Bandara b Pradeep 15

J. Holder not out 2

Extras (b1, lb5, w3, nb1) 10

Total (5 wkts, 49.4 overs) 274

Fall: 1-192 (Lewis), 2-194 (Hope), 3-212 (Bravo), 4-233 (Pollard), 5-249 (Allen)

Did not bat: J. Mohammed, R. Shepherd. A, Joseph, A. Hosein

Bowling: N. Pradeep 9.4-0-66-2 (3w), D. Chameera 10-0-56-0, T. Perera 7-0-45-2, D. Gunathilaka 3-0-17-0, W. Hasaranga 10-0-48-0, L. Sandakan 10-1-36-1

Result: West Indies won by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: E Lewis (WIS)

Umpires: Joel Wilson and Nigel Duguid (WIS)