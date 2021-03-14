India’s Batra to compete for FIH presidency

ISLAMABAD: India’s Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra will contest International Hockey Federation (FIH) presidency election for the second successive time.

The sitting president will be having one on one contest against Marc Coudron (Belgium) for the key FIH post.

The FIH has confirmed the nominations received by the deadline of March 12 (midnight CET) at the 47th FIH Statutory Congress scheduled to take place in Delhi, India, on May 22, 2021: For the position of FIH President: Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, IND (candidate for re-election).

In accordance with the FIH Regulations, the nominations will now be submitted to the FIH Elections Oversight Panel (EOP) by FIH CEO Thierry Weil. The aim of the EOP is to ensure that the FIH elections are carried out in a fair and transparent manner consistent with the General Regulations. Any nomination has to be approved by the EOP before being validated.

The mandates of the President and EB members who will be elected on May 22, 2021 will run until the 2024 FIH Congress.