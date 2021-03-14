Irish team to cut short BD tour due to Covid

DHAKA: Ireland Wolves’ tour of Bangladesh has been reduced by three days, with the second T20 match that was scheduled being cancelled on account of Covid-19 related restrictions in Ireland about their transit country on the flight back home.

The Wolves have already played one unofficial Test and four unofficial one-dayers against the Bangladesh Emerging Team. They will play the fifth and final ODI in Dhaka on Sunday, and a solitary T20 match on March 16, following which the Wolves will fly back home.

Cricket Ireland said in a statement that both boards had agreed to the change in the itinerary, which originally had two T20 matches scheduled for March 17 and 18. The change was brought about because the team will have to reroute their return flight that was originally transiting through the UAE, and fly back home via a different country. With the UAE being a Category 2 ‘red list’ country as per Ireland, even transiting through would force the squad into a two-week hotel quarantine.

Richard Holdsworth, Cricket Ireland’s High Performance director, said the Irish authorities had intimated the board of the quarantine regulations,.

“While unfortunate that we will be sacrificing one T20, Irish authorities have advised that extensions of quarantining regulations for in-bound passengers to Ireland flying through Category 2 ‘red list’ countries mean a compulsory 14-day hotel quarantine,” Holdsworth said. “As our route home was via the UAE, that would mean our squad would be caught up under these regulations - regardless of whether we were stopping over or simply transiting through - so we have had to re-route the players home via another country not on the red-list. “We have always said that the mental and physical health and welfare.”