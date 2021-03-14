POA ExCo approves model constitution for provincial bodies, IOA

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) secretary Khalid Mehmood on Saturday said that every effort would be made to organise the 34th National Games in Balochistan in a time-frame that could benefit the country’s sports.

“I don’t think the Games will be held this year as Covid situation is also not good. And yesterday restrictions were also imposed on sports in Punjab. As we are going to host 14th South Asian Games in 2023 so effort will be made to host the National Games in a more suitable time-frame which could be of immense utility for our sports,” Khalid said.

Meanwhile, the POA Executive Committee during its meeting on Saturday at Lahore also approved a model constitution for the provincial Olympic associations and Islamabad Olympic Association (IOA).

In the light of the approval elections of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association, Balochistan Olympic Association and Islamabad Olympic Association, which are due, would be held as soon as possible.

These associations would put the model constitution before their general bodies for approval and then they would go for elections under its ambit.

The 14th South Asian Games also came under deliberation in the POA ExCo meeting which was attended by its members virtually and physically.

Khalid said that they have already formed a working group which will fulfill the task regarding venues, equipment and other relevant details, adding they are waiting for the official notification of the steering committee and organising committee from the government.

“After completing our home work we will then invite the South Asian Olympic Council virtually or physically for a meeting to finalise the rest of the matters of the biennial spectacle,” he said.

Pakistan will be hosting the Games for the third time.

Khalid said that it was also decided in the POA ExCo meeting that the NOC would offer courses to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) relating to sports governance and coaching education and the HEC will provide the logistics support.