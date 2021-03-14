Import Indian yarn: PETA

LAHORE: Unavailability of cotton yarn and non-payment of Duty Drawback of Taxes and Income Tax refunds is adversely impacting the export growth putting millions of dollars export orders at stake, industry officials said.

“In order to overcome the scarcity of basic raw material, the government should allow cross-border import of cotton yarn from India to ensure continuity in export growth,” said Muhammad Ahmad, Chairman Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) in a statement.

Khurram Mukhtar, Patron-in-Chief PTEA, in his statement, expressed concern over undue delay in disbursement of exporters’ Duty Drawback of Taxes and Income Tax refunds (over Rs50 million) as exporters’ liquidity had already taken a strong negative hit from COVID-19.

“The government must take immediate measures to ease off the financial stress and gear up the export growth,” he said.

Saqib Majeed, Vice Chairman PTEA, was of view that undue delay in approval of Textile Policy was resulting in deferral or even backing out possible investments in the textile chain.

He demanded immediate approval and implementation of textile policy to pick up the pace of textile value chain growth.