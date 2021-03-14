Gold rates up R2,550/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs2,550 per tola on Saturday.

According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASSJA), prices rose to Rs107,000 per tola. Similarly, the rate of 10 gram gold moved up by Rs2,185 to Rs91,735.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $23 to $1,727 per ounce. Silver prices rose by Rs30 to Rs1,370 per tola. Rate of 10 gram silver also increased by Rs25.72 to Rs1,174.55, ASSJA said.