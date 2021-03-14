Pakistani professionals urged to help revive economy

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Saturday emphasised the need for the globally recognised professionals to play their role in the revitalisation of our economy by staying in the country.

Ismail, said this while speaking as a chief guest at a virtual ceremony, organised by Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) to welcome the newest members in Pakistan, held simultaneously in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

An ACCA statement said the Governor Sindh shared with the participants how the country’s educated youth could benefit from government’s various programs aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs. aIsmail also acknowledged that finance professionals had a key role in promoting transparency and fighting financial crime and lauded ACCA for always upholding the highest standards of ethics and professionalism, the statement said.

Themed ‘Inclusion in Action’, the event also had a representation from corporate leadership and public policymakers. Prominent thought leaders such as Senator Walid Iqbal, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO JAZZ, Shazad Dada, President and CEO UBL, Ayla Majid FCCA, Khalid Majid Rehman, and Atif Bajwa, President and CEO, Bank Alfalah were among the top speakers.

ACCA’s President Mark Millar was present at all three events and also joined the oath-taking ceremony of new ACCA members in which they pledged to adhere to ACCA’s code of conduct and its values of inclusion, innovation and integrity.

Chair of ACCA Pakistan Member Network Panel Omer Zaheer Meer FCCA administered the membership oath and welcomed the new members to the ACCA community.

“This is the new world of business that is typified by rapidly advancing digital technology, and concepts such as artificial intelligence, big data and automation,” ACCA President Mark Millar said.

“The advance of technology means that the human skills of accountants are needed more than ever. That is why the ACCA qualification prepares you for the ethical needs of the 21st Century just as much as its technical demands.” Millar said that was what made ACCA professionals stand out in the global job market.

In his keynote, the head of ACCA Pakistan Sajjeed Aslam said the ACCA was founded on the principle of inclusion back in 1904 – when the profession was for the privileged and the wealthy, but ACCA’s trailblazing founders wanted it to be on the basis of merit.

“We’ve always had a very diverse workforce, membership and student population. And we welcome members and students from any part of the world. Thanks to the advancements in technology and the efforts of our community, today the qualification and organisation is accessible to everyone with ability and ambition,” Aslam added.

The virtual events were hosted online using world-class tech infrastructure allowing a safe, memorable experience to all attendees.