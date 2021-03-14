Pakistan can be truly proud of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) for its role in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has proven that a small group of committed professionals, using technology and working without the routine political interventions, can create world class services and systems. Pakistan ought to consider extending this hugely successful model to other organisations for improving their governance. An immediate takeaway from the NCOC can be creating a nationwide electronic health record system. Practiced in many countries, this system integrates patients’ health records to make them accessible to authorised physicians/hospitals. The records include medication lists, immunisation records, allergy lists, lab test results, X-rays and the patient’s medical history.

There are only a few hospitals in Pakistan that maintain comprehensive patient records on a long-term basis. Patients often personally carry their weather-beaten partial records from doctor to doctor, who happily prescribe numerous medicines and lab tests, with little knowledge of prior medication, immunisation records, allergy lists, lab test results or patient’s history. Also, the drug information system could electronically document all medication prescribed and dispensed. This tool enables authorised healthcare providers to access, manage, share and safeguard patients’ medication histories. This would also make transparent to regulating bodies the dispensation of needless, incorrect or not recommended medication. These measures could contribute to improved prescriptions by physicians and better healthcare for patients. Technology and competent professionals are our untapped resources that could turn around Pakistan.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi