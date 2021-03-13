Ex-CM’s son files harassment petition against father

SUKKUR: Dr Syed Ali Haider Shah has filed a 22-AB petition of harassment against his father ex-CM Sindh Syed Ghous Ali Shah and others, claiming he could have been killed in a fake encounter as a false FIR was registered against him.

Reports said on Friday Syed Ali Haider Shah filed a 22-AB petition of harassment in the court of Additional Sessions Judge-III, Khairpur, against his father, Syed Ghous Ali Shah, and 17 others, including in-charge CID Khairpur, SHO Piryaloi, B-Section Police and others. The petitioner pleaded for his protection and that of his family, maintaining that he has been booked in a false FIR and involved in fake cases and he feared he might be killed in a fake encounter.

Shah said the police is also harassing him and his family members. Judge Maqbool Ahmed Memon issued notices to the police and others to submit their replies. A few months ago, Syed Ghous Ali Shah had accused his sons, daughter and other members of his family for occupying his properties illegally, claiming that they had plotted to kill him. Ghous also registered a case at the Piryaloi Police Station in Khairpur against his sons, grandsons, daughter and others. But after the intervention of the tribal elite, the family resolved its issues and submitted an affidavit of resolution of all disputes. But after a month, the controversy resurfaced once again over the distribution of properties.