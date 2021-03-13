7 deaths, 477 COVID-19 cases in a day from twin cities

Rawalpindi: The spread of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 is getting much faster here in the federal capital and Rawalpindi district from where another 477 patients have been tested positive in the last 24 hours along with seven deaths that has taken total number of deaths so far reported from ICT and Rawalpindi to 1,184.

The sharp increase in number of COVID-19 cases from the region can be gauged from the fact that in the last three days, as many as 1,201 new cases have been reported from the twin cities making an average of over 400 patients per day. The total number of patients so far reported from the region has reached 60,601. Of 1,184 deaths from the region, 520 have been reported from ICT and 664 from Rawalpindi.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that as many as four confirmed patients of coronavirus illness from the federal capital have died of the disease in the last 24 hours while as many as 384 new patients have been tested positive for the illness taking tally to 46,963 of which 43,658 have recovered. On Friday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 from the federal capital has jumped to 2,785.

From Rawalpindi, another three patients died of the illness in the last 24 hours while 93 new patients were tested positive taking tally to 13,638. To date, a total of 12,464 confirmed patients from the district have recovered from COVID-19.

On Friday, there were a total of 510 active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district of which 54 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Fauji Foundation Hospital and Red Crescent Hospital in town while 456 confirmed patients were in home isolation.