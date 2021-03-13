close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2021

Five held for flying kites

National

Our Correspondent
March 13, 2021

SIALKOT: Police Friday arrested five people on charges of kite flying, kite selling and kite manufacturing. Hajipura and Cantonment police detained accused Arshad Javed with 140 kites and Bilal with 20 kites. Uggoki police arrested accused Abubakar and Subhan and cantonment police detained Samar Abbas from village Bharath with 25 kites and material to manufacture over 10,000 kites. Cases have been registered against the accused.

THREE HELD: Three people, including two women, were arrested and narcotics were recovered from their possession on Friday.

