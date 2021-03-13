Presiding officer played nasty role, alleges Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said the Establishment did not have any involvement in the outcome of the election results but the Presiding Officer was member of the allied party of the government. Talking to the newsmen after the elections, the former prime minister alleged “the presiding officer knew that I was winning with seven votes so he did what he should not have done." Asked about whether he will challenge the results of the election, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said he will consult his legal team in this regard. Asked why PDM's candidate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri who also lost election for the Deputy Chairman, the former prime minister said if the candidate for the chairman Senate had lost then the other candidate also faced defeat as the voters were demoralized. He said he was thankful to all the opposition members who voted to him in the elections.