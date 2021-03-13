Transferred officials given farewell

MARDAN: A farewell party was held for four senior officers on Friday in the wake of their transfers.

Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar, District Police Officer of Swabi Imran Shahid, DPO of Nowshera Najmul Hasnain, and SP investigation Tariq Habib have been transferred from Mardan region, says a press release.

The event, arranged by DPO Zahidullah, was attended by Commissioner of Mardan Muntazir Khan, DC Habibullah Arif and DPOs of five districts of the Mardan region. On the occasion, Zahid praised the officials for their work in the Mardan region.At the end of the event, the transferred officials were awarded shields and gifts.