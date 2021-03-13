President Alvi opens ‘Clean and Green Camporee’

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday inaugurated the Pakistan Boys' Scouts Association's (PBSA) Clean and Green Camporee by planting a sapling at the Scout Training Centre in the city's Scout Colony, while visiting stalls set up by

the scouts engaged in various innovative schemes, including villages representing different parts of the country.

Addressing the youth and children at the event, President Alvi said the clean and green campaign was extremely relevant to the country's prevailing situation as it has been exposed to the menace of pollution as massive tree cutting was consequently leading to the decline in the forest coupled with environmental degradation. “10-billion tree campaign is critically relevant and each of us ought to participate with due care and should heed equal attention towards the fruit trees too,” he said adding that the safe disposal of garbage also required urgent attention at the community level.

Appreciating the PBSA for taking the task of grooming youth and children upon itself, he said, “Scouting teaches how to live together bringing all sections and segments of the society closer.”

The president emphasised the young boy and girl scouts to understand the importance of the principles promoted by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah mentioning unity as key to achieve goals. He said the ‘discipline and faith’ were equally important to put the country on the path of progress and development.

The camporee, a week-long event, was organised by the PBSA and is being attended by some 2,500 boy scouts from across the country along with around 250 girl scouts assigned with the task to get themselves involved in tree plantation in the metropolis as well as in their respective areas of residence. Begum Samina Alvi, MNA Saifur Rehman, chief secretary and Sindh scout commissioner, Mumtaz Ali Shah, and Akhter Habib were also present on the occasion.