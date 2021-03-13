Hard area allowance promised for Torghar police

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Range, Mirvaiz Niaz, has said that he would recommend the hard area allowance for the Torghar police.

“I have no words to thank you as how efficiently you have been working in this highly difficult mountainous terrain to protect lives and property of citizens,” he said while speaking at the police Darbar held in the Judbah the district headquarters of Torghar district on Friday.

The police presented the guard of honour and salute to the DIG on his arrival at the Darbar.

He said that Torghar police had offered sacrifices in war against the terrorism.

“I will recommend families of personnel who died during the duty for allowances,” said he added.

The senior cop said the Torghar police would be equipped with modern facilities to provide better policing to the people of the district.

The DIG met the local elders, who earlier extended him a warm welcome on his arrival and sought their support in maintaining law and order in the district which links with Hazara and Malakand divisions.