Sat Mar 13, 2021
March 13, 2021

Bangash greets Senate chairman, deputy chairman

March 13, 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Spokesman Kamran Bangash Friday congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani, Mirza Mohammad Afridi on their election as chairman and deputy chairman of Senate respectively. In his felicitation message, he said that the unnatural alliance of the opposition parties on the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been exposed in Senate polls.

