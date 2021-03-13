Bangash greets Senate chairman, deputy chairman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Spokesman Kamran Bangash Friday congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani, Mirza Mohammad Afridi on their election as chairman and deputy chairman of Senate respectively. In his felicitation message, he said that the unnatural alliance of the opposition parties on the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been exposed in Senate polls.