Demand to reconstruct bridge over stream

MANSEHRA: The people of the Manoor valley in the Balakot tehsil have been suffering the travelling ordeals as the only bridge at a local stream, which was swept away in the flash floods last year couldn’t be rebuilt as yet.

“This valley, though is enriched with the natural treasures but still deprived of the basic road and other infrastructure because of the government’s apathy,” Qayadat Shah Nazhar, a former village council nazim, told reporters in Balakot on Friday.

A group of locals led by Qayadat Shah Nazhar said that the bridge built at the local stream years back was swept away in the flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the valley last year, and couldn’t be reconstructed as yet.

“The schoolchildren and local population have no alternative to cross the stream and suffer the brunt of it,” he explained.

Another local Zubair Khan said though the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under its tourism promotion initiatives had approved a road to link the Manoor valley with Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road but work was yet to be started.

“If the government wants to promote and explore tourism attractions, it should first develop the civic infrastructure in this heavenly valley,” said Zubair Khan.

Another local Abdullah Khan said that local lawmakers were ignoring the residents of that valley who were still living a miserable life.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited the Manoor valley before the 2018 general elections and announced to promote tourism here but the provincial government is yet to develop civic infrastructure here,” he lamented.