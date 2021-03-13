Spring festival held in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The district administration and the cantonment authorities arranged a spring festival at Jinnah Bagh here on Friday.

Station Commander of Nowshera Brigadier Amir Rasheed and Additional Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan inaugurated the festival. Schoolchildren presented Na’ats and national songs while traditional dances were also performed to herald the arrival of the spring. Physical training show, Bait Bazi (poetry contest), gymnastics and declamation contests were also held at the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that Pakistan was rich in natural resources, therefore there was a dire need to create awareness among the people about the challenges of the climate change. They said that efforts should be made to preserve the environment and water resources for the next generations.