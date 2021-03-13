Govt asked to establish ‘women desks’ at deptts

CHARSADDA: Members of the civil society organizations here on Friday asked the government to set up ‘women desks’ at offices particularly at police stations to facilitate the female complainants.

They were speaking at the ‘Women Assembly’ held in connection with the International Women Day, which is marked on March 8 every year.

At the gathering, several resolutions were passed that asked the government to take steps to prevent women from facing injustice in society.

Jazba District Forum Chairperson Safia Nauroz, former district naib nazim Mansoor Shah Durrani, social workers Zahoor Ahmad and others spoke on the occasion.

The speakers called for making efforts to bring an end to violence against the women and take steps to empower them through education and employment opportunities.