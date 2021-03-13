Fazl accused of changing JUI-F constitution

MARDAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) former provincial general secretary Maulana Shujaul Mulk on Friday accused the party head Maulana Fazlur Rahman of changing the party’s constitution.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam of Pakistan (JUI-P) would arrange a huge rally in Mardan on 28 March.

Maulana Shujaul Mulk recalled that in the past Maulana Fazlur Rahman had criticized late Qazi Hussain Ahmad of Jamaat-e-Islami for staging sit-ins, but now he (Maulana Fazlur Rahman) himself had started the politics of sit-ins. \

He claimed that staging sit-ins and long marches were not part of the constitution of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Pakistan.

The Maulana accused Maulana Fazlur Rahman of changing the name of JUI-P to JUI-F and taking the party hostage. He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Pakistan had been in politics for a 100 years but it never staged a sit-in or a long march against the elected government.

The Maulana believed there were differences in the component parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Replying to a question, he said that he had been expelled from the party without any notice for pointing out anomalies in the intraparty election.

He said that the party would decide its course of action in a grand meeting on March 28.