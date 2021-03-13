PDM MPs ask Senate security chief to protect CCTV footage

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and PML-N's Musadik Malik on Friday approached the Senate Secretariat security chief and told him that he will be responsible if anything happens to the CCTV footage of the House.

The opposition has demanded the CCTV footage from the previous day in the Upper House of the Parliament after PDM lawmakers claimed earlier that "spying devices" were fitted in specific places to check who was voting for whom in the Senate chairman election.

According to Geo News, Khokhar and Malik, along with other senators, approached the Senate Secretariat security chief to seek his assurance that nothing will happen to the footage.

"If it (footage) is destroyed, then it cannot happen without your consent, right?" asks Khokhar. Malik repeats the question.

"Sir, you are the head of security, please answer the question. Can the CCTV footage be destroyed or not?” asks Malik.

“Sir, the CCTV footage can only be (destroyed) if it is accessed,” replied the security chief.

“You aren’t answering my question,” says Malik.

“As of now sir, no one has accessed the CCTV footage neither have we received any such request,” said the security chief.

“So what you’re saying is that the security video is there?” asks Khokhar.

“Yes sir, it is there,” responds the security chief.

“So if any attempt is made to destroy it, you will not let that happen, right?” asks Khokhar.

“Exactly, sir. I will not,” responds the security officer.

The PPP senator then tells the security officer that he fears the footage from the last couple of days may be destroyed.

“Sir, whatever footage we have is saved,” said the security chief, urging the PDM senators to approach the speaker of the House for further action.

“Sir, we are not party to anything,” says the Senate security chief.

Shortly after the controversy over the “spy camera” ensued, it emerged that a new Additional Segeant-at-Arms for the Senate was appointed one day before the Senate chairman election was held. According to the notification, he has been appointed for a year on a contract basis.