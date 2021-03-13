Senate chairman election: Govt ignored objections to Muzaffar as presiding officer

ISLAMABAD: Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah was appointed by the president to act as presiding officer in the election of chairman Senate, but he was originally designated by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for the slot to conduct the election of chairman on Friday.

The opposition candidate, Yusuf Raza Gillani, wasn’t consulted before the appointment of Senator Shah. The sources of the ministry told The News it was not imperative on the government to consult the opposition before consigning summary for the appointment of presiding officer for the chairman Senate election. Incidentally, the opposition had reservations about the appointment of Muzaffar Shah who is a stubborn opponent of the PPP right from the beginning. He is vice president of the Functional Muslim League of Pir Pagaro that is part of the GDA which is an ally of the federal government and sitting in opposition in Sindh. Shah is from Mirpur Khas and had been a member of the late General Ziaul Haq’s so-called Majlis-e-Shoora.

He is known for his proximity with the establishment, and he was made Chief Minister Sindh in early 90s and later served as speaker of Sindh Assembly.

The objections of the opposition against Senator Muzaffar Shah were disregarded by the government. The sources said Shah was quietly consulted by senior government officials for taking up the assignment and he assured them his fullest favour for the government candidate. Upon his undertaking, his name was forwarded as summary to the prime minister who asked the president for his notification. The sources pointed out that the PDM will hold a meeting of the heads of component parties on Monday in Islamabad where the Senate chairman election will also come up for discussion and the PDM will deliberate certain proposals to challenge the conduct of the polls including tabling a vote of no confidence against the chairman Senate.

Shah who has been throughout his political career stayed in the camp opposed to the PPP served as a henchman for the forces working against the PPP. The sources said the PDM will make Muzaffar Shah party in its petition against the election of the chairman Senate when it would knock the doors of superior judiciary next week. The PPP is constituting a team of legal experts under former law minister and chairman Senate Farook H Naek. The petition is likely to be submitted in the Islamabad High Court, the sources said. Shah didn’t respond to the call to come forward about the objections to his appointment as a presiding officer for the polls.