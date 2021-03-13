close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2021

One killed in road accident

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
March 13, 2021

MANSEHRA: A man was killed as a tractor-trolley fell into a deep ravine in Susal Galli area of Oghi tehsil on Friday.

The tractor-trolley was on its way to Oghi from Mansehra but the driver, Mohammad Yaseen lost control over the

steering while negotiating a sharp turn as a result of which it skidded off the road and fell into the deep ravine.

The locals rushed him to the civil hospital in Oghi where doctors pronounced him dead. Later, the body handed over to the family.

