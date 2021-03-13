One killed in road accident

MANSEHRA: A man was killed as a tractor-trolley fell into a deep ravine in Susal Galli area of Oghi tehsil on Friday.

The tractor-trolley was on its way to Oghi from Mansehra but the driver, Mohammad Yaseen lost control over the

steering while negotiating a sharp turn as a result of which it skidded off the road and fell into the deep ravine.

The locals rushed him to the civil hospital in Oghi where doctors pronounced him dead. Later, the body handed over to the family.