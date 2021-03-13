Jhagra reiterates govt commitment to polio eradication

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Friday reiterated the government commitment to polio eradication and asked the relevant staff to take every measure in this regard.

“The government will not allow any negligence as polio eradication is a matter that concerns our children and of national pride,” said the minister while speaking at a meeting of the provincial task force which was held at the office of Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz.

Other participants were Chairperson, KP Assembly Standing Committee on Health, Rabia Basri, Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi, Secretary Health, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Coordinator, National Emergency Operations Center Dr Shahzad Baig, commissioners of all divisions, provincial Coordinator EOC, Abdul Basit and representatives of partner staff.

Chairing the meeting, the chief secretary called for quality anti-polio drives in the province, saying each new campaign should be better in terms of coverage as to the ones conducted to help achieve reach the finishing line.

He said quality anti-polio campaigns were of immense importance to fill the remaining gaps and stop the virus transmission in the region.

The chief secretary directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to lead the polio vaccination campaign and take full responsibility, ownership of anti-polio efforts in respective districts and address issues at the local level using the best possible interventions.

Underpinning the need for improved coordination as the lynchpin for the quick turnaround, he directed all the line departments to bridge the coordination gaps and work dedicatedly for polio eradication and better health services in their respective districts.

Earlier, Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit presented readiness status for anti-polio campaign starting from March 29, 202 in all districts of the province.

He updated participants about the status of case response campaign held in July 2020, in South Waziristan.

The chief secretary thanked international partners, including BMGF, WHO and UNICEF and NSTOP for providing technical support in the fight against the poliovirus.

It may be mentioned here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has achieved good results in the fight against poliovirus, particularly after the chief secretary came out in support of the polio workers and owned the vaccination programme.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southern districts including Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan were the trouble spots where polio workers would find it difficult to reach children.

Refusals from parents and religious people was another major issue but there were issues within the polio programme and most of the officials associated with the immunisation were not sincere with the cause.

The chief secretary visited southern districts and that helped resolve the issues and the virus was mostly controlled.