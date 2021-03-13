India’s media regulation sparks fears of curbs on press freedom

By Newsdesk

NEW DELHI: India’s new oversight of digital news platforms is drawing protest from the media industry and activists who fear the rules will curb press freedom in the world’s largest democracy.

India, which has one of the world’s biggest and most diverse media industries, last month announced the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code, aimed at pushing Big Tech firms such as Facebook to comply with content takedown orders. However, it also extends to news websites. The rules impose a three-tier regulatory mechanism, requiring a grievance officer to resolve complaints and a government panel to have broad oversight. The most senior government official in the information and broadcasting ministry will also have emergency powers to order content be blocked.

Media executives fear such oversight could lead to censorship of content seen as critical of the government, and three digital news outlets have approached state courts. “These...rules will signify the death of media independence in India,” said Siddharth Varadarajan, editor of independent news website ‘The Wire’.