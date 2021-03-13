close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
AFP
March 13, 2021

200 Myanmar police, family members now in India

World

AFP
March 13, 2021

ZOKHAWTHAR, India: Scores of Myanmar policemen and their families have now fled to India, security officials said Friday, with one officer telling AFP that the authorities are "beating and torturing" protesters.

Myanmar’s military authorities are cracking down with increasing severity on daily protests against their February 1 coup, with at least 70 people killed according to the UN’s top rights expert on the country.

Since then a growing stream of people, many of them police refusing to take part in the crackdown, have crossed over the border into the north-eastern Indian state of Mizoram. As of Friday, a total of 264 people had done so, including 198 police officers and family members, security officials said.

