Sat Mar 13, 2021
AFP
March 13, 2021

Pirates kidnap 15 sailors in Gulf of Guinea

World

AFP
March 13, 2021

THE HAGUE: Pirates have kidnapped 15 crew members from a chemical tanker in the Gulf of Guinea after boarding the vessel off the coast of Benin, the ship’s Dutch owners said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon around 210 nautical miles (389 kilometres) south of Cotonou when pirates attacked the chemical tanker Davide B, the De Poli tanker company said.

"Fifteen crew members have been taken... while six other seafarers of the vessel are safe and unhurt," said the company, based in Barendrecht, just south of the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.

