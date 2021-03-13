NY governor refuses to resign over harassment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday he will not step down amid a swirl of sexual harassment allegations and new calls by influential Democrats to quit his powerful post.
"I am not going to resign. I didn´t do what has been alleged," the 63-year-old said on a call to reporters. Cuomo also implored his critics to "wait for the facts" to emerge in a new investigation of the accusations.
The governor first refused publicly to step down last week, but the crisis has only mushroomed since. A formal investigation was greenlighted this week to probe the claims, which now come from six women who say Cuomo sexually harassed or inappropriately touched them.