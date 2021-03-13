NY governor refuses to resign over harassment

NEW YORK: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday he will not step down amid a swirl of sexual harassment allegations and new calls by influential Democrats to quit his powerful post.

"I am not going to resign. I didn´t do what has been alleged," the 63-year-old said on a call to reporters. Cuomo also implored his critics to "wait for the facts" to emerge in a new investigation of the accusations.

The governor first refused publicly to step down last week, but the crisis has only mushroomed since. A formal investigation was greenlighted this week to probe the claims, which now come from six women who say Cuomo sexually harassed or inappropriately touched them.