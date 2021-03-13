Russia’s arms sales in 2020 ‘successful’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Russia’s arms sales last year were not affected by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official said Friday, making it one of the country’s only industries to come out unscathed.
"Our order book remained at a level of $50-55 billion," said Dmitry Shugayev, who heads the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation. "We came out with a highly successful year," he said on the Rossiya 24 news channel, adding that 2020 "was special" because of the pandemic.
Russia did however suffer losses in its so-called "secret" exports of arms and military equipment, falling 15.6 percent on the previous year, the RBK business daily reported last month citing customs data.