EU halts sanctions against family of Egypt’s Mubarak

BRUSSELS: The European Union announced on Friday it was ending sanctions imposed in 2011 against nine Egyptians, including the family of former leader Hosni Mubarak, over the alleged stealing of state funds.

"Restrictive measures were initially adopted in 2011 and aimed notably at assisting the Egyptian authorities with the recovery of misappropriated state assets," the member states said in a statement. "Following the most recent review of the nine listings still in force, the Council concluded that the regime had served its purpose." The EU slapped asset freezes on senior figures, including Mubarak, his wife, two sons and their wives, after he was toppled in the Arab Spring uprisings following thirty years in charge.