Soto, Llanez join MLS youth on USA Olympic qualifying team

WASHINGTON: Sebastian Soto of England’s Norwich City and teen striker Ulysses Llanez of Dutch side Heerenveen were among 20 players named Thursday to the US men’s Olympic qualifying squad.
The under-23 lineup of US coach Jason Kreis, a mostly Major League Soccer squad trimmed from 28 hopefuls who began camp on March 1, will compete for a Tokyo Olympics berth from March 18-30 at Guadalajara, Mexico.
The eight-team event features two groups of four with the two top finishers in each group advancing to the semi-finals, where the winners qualify for Tokyo.
The USA men, who haven’t played in the Olympics since 2008, are in Group A with Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and Mexico.