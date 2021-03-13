Lewandowski on brink of next goal-scoring milestone

Ag AFP

BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski can reach another milestone Saturday in his quest to better Gerd Mueller’s all-time record of 40 goals in a Bundesliga season.

The Bayern Munich striker bagged a hat-trick in last weekend’s 4-2 win over Dortmund in Germany’s ‘Klassiker’ to leave him on 31 league goals this campaign.

The result keeps the champions two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

With 10 league games left, Lewandowski is nine goals short of Mueller’s stunning record set in 1971/72, which many assumed would never be bettered.

At Werder Bremen on Saturday, Lewandowski needs just one more to equal Klaus Fischer’s tally of 268 Bundesliga goals.

Only Bayern legend Mueller scored more in Germany’s top-flight with 365 in 427 league games.

Fischer, who played for 1860 Munich, Schalke, Cologne, and Bochum between 1968 and 1988, backs Lewandowski to better Mueller’s record.

“He (Lewandowski) has a huge chance,” Fischer told magazine Kicker.

“He needs nine goals in the last 10 games.

“The way the season has gone until now, you’d have to assume it’s realistic.”

Bayern have banged in 13 goals in their last three games since last month’s shock defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt.

During his career, Lewandowski has scored 20 goals in as many games against Bremen - his highest tally against a Bundesliga club.

Bayern centre-back Jerome Boateng could return from a knee injury, but David Alaba is suffering from a leg knock.

Mid-table Bremen are unbeaten in three games, but their last win over Bayern was nearly 13 years ago.

Former Bayern defender Marco Friedl misses facing his ex-club after picking up a fifth yellow card this season in Bremen’s 2-0 win at Bielefeld on Wednesday.

Striker Niclas Fullkrug has an Achilles tendon injury, but US forward Joshua Sargent has scored in each of his last three games.

On Sunday, second-placed RB Leipzig face a tough test at home to Eintracht Frankfurt, who earned a shock 2-1 win over Bayern last month.