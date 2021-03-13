Three more PCB employees test positive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Another three employees of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have contracted coronavirus.
It has been learnt that after one positive result three days ago PCB offices were closed and the elite training camp at high performance centre was ended.
Sources said that board employees with a positive test will complete a 10-day quarantine before returning to office.
Sources said that all the board employees who cleared the corona test will come to the office from the following day.