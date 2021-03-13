close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
AFP
March 13, 2021

Raj becomes first Indian woman past 10,000 runs

Sports

NEW DELHI: Mithali Raj became the first Indian woman cricketer to pass 10,000 international runs on Friday, as she made 36 in a one-day match against South Africa.

Raj’s knock took her total to 10,001 runs across three formats, before she fell to the next ball from Anne Bosch in the third of five ODIs in Lucknow.

Sachin Tendulkar, the world’s leading run-scorer in men’s cricket, congratulated Raj, saying on Twitter: “Terrific achievement... Keep going strong!”

England’s Charlotte Edwards, who quit international cricket in 2016, remains the leading scorer in the women’s game, with 10,273 runs in Tests, ODIs and Twenty20 matches.

