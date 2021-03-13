close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
March 13, 2021

Soto, Llanez join MLS youth on USA Olympic qualifying team

March 13, 2021

WASHINGTON: Sebastian Soto of England’s Norwich City and teen striker Ulysses Llanez of Dutch side Heerenveen were among 20 players named Thursday to the US men’s Olympic qualifying squad.

The under-23 lineup of US coach Jason Kreis, a mostly Major League Soccer squad trimmed from 28 hopefuls who began camp on March 1, will compete for a Tokyo Olympics berth from March 18-30 at Guadalajara, Mexico.

The eight-team event features two groups of four with the two top finishers in each group advancing to the semi-finals, where the winners qualify for Tokyo.

