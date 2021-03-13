close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2021

CA Pakistan Golf Tournament today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2021

LAHORE: The CA Pakistan Golf Tournament 2021 supported by Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan will be played on Saturday (today) over 18 holes at the Royal Palm Golf Course.

The tee off will be at 9:30 am.

Out of 72 aspirants, names like Haris Naseer, Shahid Abbas, Abdul Islam Nazir, Ahmed Rafi, Faisal Syed and Hussain Hamid stand out above the others.

At the conclusion of the CA Pakistan Golf Tournament, the Governor Punjab Chaudry M Sarwar will award prizes to the top performers at 4pm.

Latest News

More From Sports