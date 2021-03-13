CA Pakistan Golf Tournament today

LAHORE: The CA Pakistan Golf Tournament 2021 supported by Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan will be played on Saturday (today) over 18 holes at the Royal Palm Golf Course.

The tee off will be at 9:30 am.

Out of 72 aspirants, names like Haris Naseer, Shahid Abbas, Abdul Islam Nazir, Ahmed Rafi, Faisal Syed and Hussain Hamid stand out above the others.

At the conclusion of the CA Pakistan Golf Tournament, the Governor Punjab Chaudry M Sarwar will award prizes to the top performers at 4pm.