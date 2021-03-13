Beaten Federer hopes to be ‘100 percent’ for Wimbledon

DOHA: Roger Federer admitted his goal was to be “100 percent” back in business by the time Wimbledon rolls around after the 20-time Grand Slam title winner saw his comeback from 13 months out with injury end in Doha on Thursday.

The 39-year-old squandered a match point and was knocked out of the Qatar Open by Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili in his first tournament since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in January 2020.

Federer, who underwent two knee surgeries last season, secured the first set against world number 42 Basilashvili but eventually wilted and lost the quarter-final tie, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

It was just his second match of his return having also needed three sets to see off Britain’s Dan Evans on Wednesday.

“I might be better earlier, that would be a bonus and that means I’m at 100 percent before Wimbledon,” said Federer when asked if he was targeting the All England Club because that was the earliest he anticipated being back at full strength.

“I’ll just see how much workload the body and the knee still take and what’s the best way to prepare all the way for basically the beginning of the season for me, which is the grass court season.”

Federer has won eight of his 20 majors at Wimbledon.

He was agonisingly close to a ninth in 2019 when he had two championship points in an epic five-set final loss to Djokovic.

“I’ve come from so far away that I’m actually happy that I was able to play back-to-back three set matches against top players,” said Federer, a former world number one now down at six in the rankings.

“That’s an important step forward for me.

“I know that I’m still building up, this is a stepping stone.”

Looking ahead, Federer also said that he had not taken decisions on tournaments before Wimbledon or the Tokyo Olympics but hinted that he would likely be at Roland Garros.

“What comes before the grass courts are the clay courts. So from that standpoint, I have no choice but to play on clay if I want to play matches,” he added.