FG Polo, Risala, Barry's win matches in National Open Polo

LAHORE: FG Polo, Team Risala and Barry's won their matches in the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship 2021 matches here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

Dominating Francisco Bensadon helped FG Polo to a convincing 10-7 triumph over Newage/Rizvi's in the first encounter of the day. Francisco smashed six goals to emerge as top scorer from the winning side while his teammates Amirreza Behboudi and Jamie Le Hardy converted a brace each. For Newage/Rizvi's, Salvador Ulloa and Salvador Jauretche hammered a hat-trick each while Adnan Jalil Azam struck one.

The second match of the day saw Risala recording an upset 8-5 victory against DS Polo/ASC. Abdul Rehman Monnoo emerged as hero of the day from the winning side as he cracked a quartet while Dylan Rossiter hammered a hat-trick and Pedro Guitierrez struck one goal. For DS Polo/ASC, Hissam Ali Hyder was top scorer with four goals while Maxwell Charlton hit one goal.

The third and last encounter of the day proved to be a thrilling one, where Barry's beat spirited Master Paints Black with a narrow margin of 8-7.

Ernesto Trotz was star of the day for Barry's as he hammered five goals while Santiago Gomes Romero contributed with a brace and Nafees Barry with one goal. For Master Paints Black, Mariano Raigal slammed a hat-trick while Matias Vial Parez and Ahmad Ali Tiwana converted a brace each.