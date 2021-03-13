Sajid Sial grabs six to push Shama Sports to victory

KARACHI: Sajid Sial's deadly bowling helped Shama Sports defend a modest total against Surjani Sports, as they won the match by 51 runs in in All Sindh Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament here at KCCA Stadium.

Shama Sports batted first and were bundled out for 182 in 34.3 overs. Usman Salahuddin top scored for the side with 34 runs. Arshad Kundan and SM Taha picked three wickets each.

But in thier turn, Surjani Sports were bundled out for a paltry total of 131 runs in 34.5 overs. Taha was the top scorer for the side with 43 runs. Sajid Sial made the difference, taking six wickets for 19 runs. At Landhi Gymkhana ground, Landhi Friends beat Mohammad Hussain Colts by nine wickets.