close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PPI
March 13, 2021

Faazullah excels in Sangam Super league

Sports

P
PPI
March 13, 2021

KARACHI: Off-spinner Faazullah returned with match winning figures of 4 for 33 as United Sports Cricket Academy defeated KDA cricket team by eight wickets in the Sangam Super League Cricket Championship fixture here at the Sangam Sports Complex Ground.

KDA batted first in the match and were restricted to 131 runs in 15.5 overs.

United Sports Academy easily achieved the target in 14.5 overs. Hasnain Majid scored 44 runs and Hamza Ali Khan 42.

Latest News

More From Sports