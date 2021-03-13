Faazullah excels in Sangam Super league

KARACHI: Off-spinner Faazullah returned with match winning figures of 4 for 33 as United Sports Cricket Academy defeated KDA cricket team by eight wickets in the Sangam Super League Cricket Championship fixture here at the Sangam Sports Complex Ground.

KDA batted first in the match and were restricted to 131 runs in 15.5 overs.

United Sports Academy easily achieved the target in 14.5 overs. Hasnain Majid scored 44 runs and Hamza Ali Khan 42.