Garcia surges to two-shot Players C’ship lead

MIAMI: Sergio Garcia capped a sparkling seven-under 65 with his second eagle of the day Thursday to seize a two-shot lead in the first round of the US PGA Tour Players Championship.

The Spaniard, who won the Players in 2008 and lost in a playoff in 2015, steered well clear of the trouble that bedevilled playing partner Rory McIlroy and plenty of others at TPC Sawgrass, picking up four strokes in his last three holes to set an early target no one could catch.

Brian Harman came closest, firing a five-under par 67 for solo second before darkness halted play with 21 golfers still on the course. The round will resume on Friday morning.

Garcia polished things off with an 18-foot eagle putt at the ninth, his final hole of the day. He launched his closing burst with a 16-foot birdie at the seventh and drained a 17-footer for birdie at eight.

“I’ve always said it, Valderrama and this course are some of my top favorite ones and for some reason it just kind of fits my eye,” Garcia said.

“I see what I want to do pretty much every hole and then it’s a matter of doing it, but definitely I feel more comfortable and I’ve done well here. So all those things help.”

Garcia followed his first birdie of the day at 15 with a nine-foot eagle at 16. He followed up his lone bogey of the day at the first with a birdie at the second.

And after his bravura finish, he was 14-strokes in front of McIlroy, the defending champion after his victory in 2019 thanks to the derailment of the 2020 edition by the coronavirus pandemic.

McIlroy opened his round with a double-bogey six at the 10th, where he hit his tee shot into the bushes and had to take a penalty.

After a three-putt bogey at 13, things got even worse with a quadruple-bogey at 18 — where he hit two balls into the water and finally three-putted.

“I mean, regardless if you take that 18th hole out it still wasn’t a very good day,” said McIlroy, who said he just wasn’t playing well enough to overcome mistakes.