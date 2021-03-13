Ex-Team Sky doctor found guilty of ordering testosterone for unnamed cyclist

LONDON: Ex-Team Sky and British Cycling chief doctor Richard Freeman ordered banned testosterone knowing or believing it was to be given to a rider for the purposes of doping, a medical tribunal ruled on Friday.

Freeman, 61, accepted 18 of 22 charges against him relating to the ordering of a package of Testogel sent to British Cycling headquarters in 2011, but denied the central charge regarding its purpose.

The case, brought by the General Medical Council, which licenses doctors to practise, is a fresh blow to the reputation of Britain´s flagship Olympic sport.

The verdict casts a shadow over the past successes of the British team -- who have been dominant at recent Olympics -- and the former Team Sky, who had great success at the Tour de France for a number of years. Freeman played key roles in both setups.

In making its decision, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service said Freeman´s evidence was "implausible", "dishonest" and "incapable of innocent explanation".

The hearing began more than two years ago but was delayed repeatedly by Freeman´s ill health, coronavirus-related restrictions and difficulties in scheduling.

Freeman claimed the testosterone had been ordered to treat former performance director Shane Sutton´s erectile dysfunction, which the Australian strenuously denied on an explosive day of testimony in 2019.

"The tribunal determined that Dr Freeman´s evidence was implausible," it said in its decision. "It did not believe he ordered the Testogel for Mr Sutton."