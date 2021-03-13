close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2021

Three more PCB employees test positive

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2021

LAHORE: Another three employees of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have contracted coronavirus.

It has been learnt that after one positive result three days ago PCB offices were closed and the elite training camp at high performance centre was ended.

Sources said that board employees with a positive test will complete a 10-day quarantine before returning to office.

Sources said that all the board employees who cleared the corona test will come to the office from the following day.

Latest News

More From Sports