A National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) office in the Kech district is the only office in the district where people from adjacent areas also come to get their national identity cards made. However, these people have to face numerous issues and are forced to stand in long queues. Also, the Nadra office is not spacious and is understaffed.

As a result, people from other areas need to stay in Turbat for at least two to three days. The government should consider setting up more branches in other tehsils so that people can get their ID cards made in a convenient manner.

Mudasir Karim

Turbat