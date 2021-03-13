A degree college in Mirpur was sealed after it reported a Covid-19 case. A few teachers concealed the fact that they tested positive for the coronavirus and kept coming to the college. This is why the infection spread to other teachers and students. Their symptoms were mild so they went to work anyway to save their paid annual leave. The 10-day isolation period would’ve used up most of their paid leaves.

Some companies abroad are offering weekly Covid-19 tests to their employees followed by a 2 week leave in case they test positive with no deduction in salary. Such incentives need to be provided to Pakistani workers in all fields to encourage them to stay home if they test positive.

Huma Ansari

Mirpur