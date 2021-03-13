Travel matters

Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan and is densely populated. However, the city’s residents are deprived of even the basic facilities. Thousands of people travel to and from the city on a daily basis. It is surprising to see that the city doesn’t have a sufficient number of public toilets. A few toilets that are installed at different places are unfunctional and quite dirty. This situation creates a lot of difficulty for travellers – especially for women and children.

It is the responsibility of the government to construct proper public toilets and make sure that each toilet has the uninterrupted supply of tap water. These toilets should be installed near bus stops so that people can travel with ease.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi